Former GOP Rep. Sets Fire to His Own Party Over Continued Fealty to Trump’s Big Election Lie: I’m ‘Fine With Being a Pariah’

Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman (VA) went after his on party for staying loyal to Donald Trump’s “big lie” — clarifying that he’s “fine with being the pariah.”

CNN’s Victor Blackwell asked Riggleman about his hope for the Republican Party’s leadership — showing clips of both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continuing to back the president.

“My degree of hope for I guess ideological consistency or being a party that supports the people and not individuals or polling, is a little bleak right now,” Riggleman admitted.

The former representative also noted that several members of the GOP are prioritizing polling, fundraising, and donations instead of their constituents, pointing to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) successful campaigns.

“When you have Marjorie Taylor Greene raising $2.3 million, Victor, it’s very difficult to push back seeing where those money lines are coming from, especially grass roots fundraising at the smaller donor level,” he said, predicting that this might be why he is not longer as popular a figure in his party.

“I just cannot stand not talking about truth and facts at this point, and I have that ability to do that, I think some of us do, but it does mean we’re facts-based pariahs,” he added. “We are the radicals in the Republican Party now, and I’m happy to be that. If it’s based on facts and it’s based on policy — I’m happy to be that pariah and I’m happy to be that sort of radical or maverick that the parties need.”

