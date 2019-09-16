Fox News contributor and former Infowars regular Dan Bongino tore into the New York Times on Monday over an opinion piece revealing a new allegation of misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh that critics have deemed flimsy.

Bongino joined Fox & Friends, where most of Monday’s show was spent slamming the Times in light of the piece that was updated to include additional information on the alleged incident.

“An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party,” the update read. “The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.”

As Bonigno launched into his reaction, he seemed to almost stutter with rage as unleashed a tirade against the “cosmic, international M-theory like multiple universes level disgrace to humankind.”

“The New York Times is a disgrace,” the former Infowars regular seethed, before adding: “This is not the paper of record, this is the paper of hot garbage. This is a conspiracy theory blog at this point. Nothing more.”

Bongino continued to hammer on the “total conspiracy theory” against Kavanaugh and assailed the basis for the Times’ reporting on the Supreme Court justice. As Brian Kilmeade broke down how the Times pushed the allegation by relying on an out-of-context excerpt from an upcoming book, Bongino slammed the paper for not including the information that Kavanaugh’s alleged victim declined to speak about the incident because she supposedly doesn’t remember it.

“Either the New York Times is full of colossal morons with the IQ of a rabbit, or secondly, the New York Times is deliberately trying to smear a good man because they are trying to send a message ahead of some Supreme Court case,” Bongino said.

One last note here: President Donald Trump is watching Fox & Friends again:

“The New York Times walks back report on Kavanaugh assault claim.” @foxandfriends The one who is actually being assaulted is Justice Kavanaugh – Assaulted by lies and Fake News! This is all about the LameStream Media working with their partner, the Dems. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

“What’s happening to Justice Kavanaugh is a disgrace. This guy is not a good man, he is a great man. He has to go to his church with his family while these terrible reports are being written about him, a disgrace!” Dan Bongino @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Editor’s Note: an earlier version of this article described Bongino speaking of a “cosmic, international end-theory like multiple universes level disgrace to humankind.” This has been corrected to “M-theory.”

Watch above, via Fox News

