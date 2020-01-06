Amb. John Limbert, one of the former 52 Iran hostages, denounced President Donald Trump threatening Iranian cultural sites and symbolically referencing the hostage crisis.

“Let me say this. I for one want no part of the president’s posturing about Iran. I certainly want no part of his whatever decision he takes such as, for example killing people or blowing up Persepolis. So, Mr. President, if you’re listening please don’t bother yourself on my account. Because I want nothing to do with it,” Limbert told MSNBC’s David Gura on Up Sunday morning.

Last night, Trump did not back down on his threat to target and attack 52 sites important to “Iran and Iranian culture” – saying the number was a reference to the 52 hostages at the Iranian embassy.

“Do you think it was something that was advised taking out this major general?” Gura asked about the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

The former Deputy Secretary of State for Iran replied that he didn’t believe the Trump administration had actually planned this out about what would result from the killing.

“I served two tours in Iraq with the foreign service,” Limbert said. “I saw what happens when you make these unwise decisions without considering the consequences. And I don’t see any here. This seems to be much more a feel-good kind of reaction. Yes, Qasem Soleimani was not a nice man. He certainly has blood on his hands, but you still have to ask the question: if we do this, what is going to follow and are we ready to accept it?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]