Former Mumford & Sons Guitarist Details How Antifa Tried to ‘Destroy’ His Life in Fox Interview: ‘They Swarm You Like Hornets’

Former Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall joined Tucker Carlson this week to discuss attempts by “Antifa” to “destroy” his life for having the wrong views on 2020 Black Lives Matters protests.

Marshall announced he was leaving the band he co-founded in 2021 after facing pushback for praising a book by conservative journalist Andy Ngo that was critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and demonstrations that turned to violent riots. Marshall apologized at the time, but quickly walked it back saying, “my commenting on a book that documents the extreme Far-Left and their activities is in no way an endorsement of the equally repugnant Far-Right.”

Speaking to Carlson for Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today, Marshall said he and those he worked with faced harassment over his endorsement of Ngo’s book at the time.

“The people I were working with, they were getting attacked by these Antifa. Maybe not quite as much as me, but they were getting harassed by these people as well,” he said.

Marshall recalled his Wikipedia page being repeatedly changed one night to repeatedly refer to him as a “fascist.”

“They’re very effective online. There was a whole night where they were changing my Wikipedia page from Winston Marshall is a banjo player to ‘Winston Marshall is a fascist,'” the musician said.

Marshall may have left his band, but he’s been hosting a podcast called Marshall Matters. This is despite attempts by Antifa to “destroy” his career, according to Marshall.

“They just swarm you like hornets and everything they do to try and destroy you,” he said.

Marshall said being critical of BLM in any way was “contrary to prevailing politics” in the entertainment industry at the time, leading to extra national attention and more heated backlash for reading a book.

“My life sort of started to crumble,” he said. “Initially I was like, so what, it will pass, but that’s when you get the phone calls from loved ones and friends and people you work with who are just panicking.”

