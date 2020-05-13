Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland said President Donald Trump has assured her he will press for investigations into officials of former President Barack Obama and that scrutiny of the Russia investigation is “not going to go away.”

“I mean it, these people knew that they had a live but they perpetuated it for three years. It tore the country apart. Why did they do it? I don’t know, that’s what I’m trying to figure out,” McFarland said. “What was so important to them that they were willing to perpetrate this hoax on the American people? And with their willing allies in the press. Were trying to cover something up? I don’t know, but I would sure like to find out. I can tell you that President Trump has reassured me several times that this is not going to go away.”

McFarland proceeded to compare the Russia investigation to an infamous quote from Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“Hitler’s chief propaganda Goebbels said, ‘If you tell a big enough lie and it’s repeated often enough, people will believe it,'” McFarland continued. “I think that’s what this is.”

McFarland also compared the handling of Micheal Flynn’s case, in which charges were dropped last week, to when the FBI raided her house during Trump’s transition into the White House.

“They come unannounced — in his case to the White House and in my case to my house,” McFarland said. “When they arrive, they didn’t warn me about anything but the first thing out of my mouth was, ‘Do I need a lawyer for anything? Am I under some kind of investigation?’ And they said, ‘We can’t tell you not to get a lawyer but we are here just to get information about what the Russians might have done.'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

