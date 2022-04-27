Former NFL Player Threatens to Sue Joy Reid for Saying DeSantis Photo-Op was ‘Child Abuse’ of Kids in His Charity

Former NFL player Jack Brewer is threatening MSNBC host Joy Reid with potential legal action after she said the participation of young kids from Brewer’s charity in a political photo-op was “tantamount to child abuse.”

The photos that triggered Reid included the kids at an event where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was signing a bill targeting Critical Race Theory. Reid was particularly offended by the fact that the children were Black, saying DeSantis was using them as political props, but also admitting she did not know the backstory of why they were involved.

This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick. https://t.co/FUyS5GDNMw — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 23, 2022

In a followup tweet, Reid claimed she had heard the children were from a charter school in Miami and may not have been aware of the political nature of the event they were attending.

Working to confirm, but if any parents of these kids felt uncomfortable with your child’s participation, or your child felt uncomfortable at that event, please DM me. Would love to hear from you. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 24, 2022

Reid’s comments have prompted Brewer — a retired NFL safety who played for seven years with four different teams — to threaten potential legal action. According to Brewer, the kids were aware of the event they were attending and all were involved in his philanthropic programs under The Jack Brewer Foundation.

“It was explained to them on the bus … It was explained to them while they were there. Yeah, my kids don’t identify with CRT because we don’t believe in it,” Brewer told Fox News this week.

In a Tuesday interview with Tucker Carlson Tonight, Brewer accused Reid of not being “used to seeing African-American young boys that are fatherless, that love this country and understand really what their potential is.”

Brewer referred to the children as “my kids” and said he personally helps many, making Reid’s comments more upsetting.

“She should be fighting on my side over here. I work and serve these children each and every day,” he said.

The former NFL player also he demanded apology from Reid and MSNBC over the “child abuse” comments and said his lawyers are working on a “legal strategy” if there is no apology.

“She is going to have to apologize. I want MSNBC to apologize, or otherwise I’m going to have to pursue my legal strategy that my lawyers are putting together,” he said.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com