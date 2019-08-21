Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson defended the newspaper’s coverage of President Donald Trump, as America’s Newsroom anchors attempted to paint the paper as biased.

Anchors Sandra Smith and Jon Scott peppered Abramson with questions about the paper’s coverage of Trump following the publication of a transcript of an internal meeting obtained by Slate’s Ashley Feinberg.

Abramson defended editor Dean Baquet and said he’s doing a “brilliant job.”

“I think under circumstances in terms of covering the White House that are more difficult when I was executive editor. Because, let’s face it he is criticized all the time by you at Fox News and by conservatives for being way too hard on Trump and being biased against them. And yet it’s a readership which is quite liberal that wants a paper to be even tougher on President Trump,” Abramson said.

“I thought he had it exactly right and was explaining to the staff that the job of The New York Times is first and foremost to be independent and to hold power accountable,” she continued.

“Essentially he told reporters and staffers that we started trying to cover the Trump and Russia collusion narrative and that has kind of gone away. So now we are going to cover President Trump as a racist,” Scott said.

Abramson said Scott was mischaracterizing Baquet.

“What he was explaining was that the paper had been set up to cover a deep investigative story out of Washington,” Abramson said. “And now they were pivoting to an election where the job of The New York Times is to be in the country figuring out how people feel and what they think.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com