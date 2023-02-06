Former Obama Aide and Harold & Kumar Star Kal Penn Praises Biden as ‘Most Progressive President’ Ever on CNN

Kal Penn, an actor and former aide in Barack Obama’s administration, praised President Joe Biden as “the most progressive president” the U.S. has ever had.

Appearing on CNN This Morning on Monday, Penn dismissed poor polling for Biden while touting his accomplishments. A poll this week from ABC and The Washington Post found 62 percent of respondents felt Biden had accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office.

“I think what’s exciting for folks like me and a lot of others is Biden’s the most progressive president we’ve had. This climate bill for example, that took decades of advocacy from a lot of people especially a lot of young people who aren’t necessarily young anymore,” Penn said.

Penn is known for starring in films like the Harold & Kumar trilogy. In 2009, he joined Obama’s administration, working in the White House Office of Public Engagement. Penn said his time with that office convinced him to not put too much stock in polls, including the latest poor numbers for Biden.

“Polls are very immediate [and] it’s a very specific group that they’re polling, I don’t know how these polls work, but back in the day they would still only call landlines,” the actor said. “So I don’t know how to respond to those numbers. All I know is between now and when the 2024 election is, is an eternity and I think the president and the administration are doing a great job.”

Penn’s latest work is Getting Warmer, a Bloomberg series on solutions to climate change.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com