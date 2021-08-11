Former Obama official Roger Fisk confronted former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Newsmax this week and said, “It is the height of irony to be lectured by a Trump official of consistency.”

On Spicer & Co., on Monday, there was a discussion about New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni, who quoted people who said that the guests at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash at the former president’s home in Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend are a “sophisticated, vaccinated crowd.” Karni first reported that the party, which was initially planned for 475 guests, would be scaled back to include just family and close friends.

Meadows lamented a double standard in terms of coronavirus rules that elected officials, from California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, have gone against.

However, Meadows exclaimed, “Obama should have been able to have a birthday party without masks!”

Obama’s party required guests to provide a negative PCR test beforehand and follow CDC guidelines during. Masks were provided during the party.

“I also believe that we should be able to go to schools, at our workplace and church without masks,” said Meadows.

Meadows then called on Democrats to “take off their mask and quit virtue-signaling.”

Fisk remarked that he “wouldn’t have expected” that his counterparts on the panel “would let something” like Obama’s birthday party “go by” as he said that the matter is “low-hanging fruit.”

“There was more protocols built into this event in terms of people being tested at the door and things like that as opposed to the Trump rallies which Mark de facto oversaw last year in 2020,” he said. “When the volunteers actually went down and were taking down the Covid instructions that the arenas themselves had put up.”

Co-host Sean Spicer tried to interject but not before Fisk finished his point by saying, “so there’s plenty of mask shaming and there’s plenty of disinformation on both sides, but I understand why you guys want to take a swing at this ‘cause it’s easy.”

Following Meadows decrying the use the masks and questioning if there’s any basis for them, and Spicer saying that Meadows “is consistent” as it pertains to masks and decrying what he saw as hypocrisy from elected leaders regarding Covid guidelines, Fisk said that the critics were using 2020 standards in 2021 now that there’s a vaccine.

“I will say it is the height of irony to be lectured by a Trump official about consistency in any of this,” said Fisk.

“I mean, it was February, March, and April of last year, when the president didn’t even want cruise ships to dock because it would affect his numbers,” he continued. “When the president was going in front of the American people saying that the virus was no worse than the flu and then talking in private to Bob Woodward on tape, on the record, a meeting I’m assuming Mark even signed off on, saying that he knew was an air-based pathogen, that he knew people could get from being in proximity to one another, and still continue to go around and do rallies all over the country.”

Fisk went on to say, “I can hear your point. But I’m not going to get lectured by a Trump official about consistency when it comes to the virus.”

Fisk also called out the rest of the panel for what he said was not being consistent in them saying that it should be left to governors and local officials when it comes to masks, yet they apparently “want to overrule that.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com