Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko showed CNN on Friday a gun amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We shall deal with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin like with a man of a lost reason. And he’s just simply mad. He’s just simply crazy. He’s just simply evil to come here to kill Ukrainian[s],” he told New Day from Kyiv. “Ukrainian[s] who is we lost now about 130 Ukrainian soldiers and about 800 Russian soldiers who were killed just yesterday under the report of Ukrainian Minister of Defense.”

“And I just want to declare Putin will not stop Ukraine in our moment to the European Union. And that’s exactly why we should secure Ukraine today…,” continued Poroshenko.

New Day co-host John Berman asked the former Ukrainian leader, “Can you tell me what you and the group you are with right now there are armed with and what your intention is if the Russians roll in the next few hours?”

“This is very easy. My assistants here here,” said Poroshenko, who grabbed an AK-47. He said his group consists of 300 fighters and has two machine guns.

“We don’t have heavy artilleries, we don’t have tanks,” he said. “We don’t have an armed personal carrier because we launched this process just a couple days ago.”

Poroshenko noted that there are people who want to join his force, but there aren’t “enough arms” for them.

Finally, Poroshenko said that his force can hold out “forever” and that “Putin never will catch Ukraine despite … no matter no how many soldiers he has, how many missiles he has, how many nuclear weapons he has. We Ukrainian are free people with a great European future. This is definitely like that.”

On Wednesday, Russia launched a further military invasion of Ukraine that has included bombings and cyberattacks. On Thursday night, Russian soldiers reportedly entered Kyiv. The United States and its allies have announced sanctions against Russia throughout the week.

Watch above, via CNN.

