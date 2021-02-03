Ashley Vanderbilt is a South Carolinian, a mother, and as of now, a former QAnon believer. She is also the subject of a rather stunning interview with CNN’s resident QAnon expert, Donie O’Sullivan, who has quickly made a name for himself reporting on America’s ugly underbelly of dangerous conspiracy theories.

QAnon is the dangerous online conspiracy cult that has become to encompass many separate conspiracy theories, which include outrageous ideas like the Democratic party is led by a cannibalistic set of pedophiles and that former President Donald Trump will eventually regain the White House in March 2021. (He won’t.)

Like many conspiracies, it is nearly impossible to prove that it is not true, mostly due to the logical fallacy of trying to prove a negative. Do you think Bigfoot is a myth? You just haven’t seen him yet. Saddam Hussein has WMD, we just haven’t found them yet. And so on.

A central tenant to QAnon’s most recent belief structure was that President Joe Biden would never be sworn in, the military would take over, and Donald Trump would return to office, once things had settled. This is what Ms. Vanderbilt believed to be true, revealing in her interview that just before the inauguration, she fully expected television screens to blackout, to hide from public view the martial takeover. When it didn’t happen? “I was devastated,” she revealed.

The story is revealing as this once QAnon-believing mother came to her wits relatively quickly after Biden was sworn in and revealed that all that conspiracy theories that she first learned about on TikTok (!) were, in fact, hooey.

Watch above via CNN.

