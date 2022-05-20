Former Red Sox Outfielder Drops Home Run Ball in Stands and Gets Roasted by Broadcasters: ‘Not Known for the Glove’

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes had a golden opportunity to catch a home run ball while sitting the stands Fenway Park on Friday night.

And he blew it, though he did eventually come up with the ball.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Trevor Story hit a rocket to left field that barely cleared the Green Monster for a grand slam. It was his fourth home run in two days.

GRAND SLAM TREVOR STORY. pic.twitter.com/O1pISDAxUi — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2022

It wasn’t until the top of the fourth when Red Sox play-by-play man Dave O’Brien told viewers about the fan who came away with the ball

By the way, wait until you see who came up with the baseball and how he came up with the baseball,” he said.

Color commentator Kevin Youkilis prefaced the replay by pointing out the number of beers in front of Gomes as the camera focused on him.

“The best part about it is he has the ball on top of a beer can – it looks like about three,” said Youkilis. “Oh wait, I see four.”

As the replay of Gomes missing the ball aired, Youkilis joked, “Not known for the glove. More for the bat.”

After Gomes picked up the ball off the ground, he lifted his shirt in triumph to exposed his bare chest.

“This is a World Series champion right here,” noted Youkilis.

“He’s looking like a pirate,” O’Brien said. “There is only one Jonny Gomes.”

Gomes won a title with Boston in 2013, hitting a key go-ahead three-run homer in game four.

Watch above via NESN.

