Former Rep. Luis Gutierrez, an Illinois Democrat now working as a CNN contributor, went off on President Donald Trump following his comments from the White House on the weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left at least 29 dead.

“The Republican Party is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NRA,” Gutierrez argued, after stating he is not “hopeful” the shootings will be followed by legislative change. “They do their bidding first and foremost and until that ends, nothing is going to happen.”

After calling on Democrats to not be “spineless,” Gutierrez turned to Trump’s rhetoric: “Let’s remember one thing. This is the president who began his campaign by saying Mexicans are murders, rapists, drug dealers, we need to get rid of them. This is a president of the United States that calls people like me, who come to the United States of America, breeders, animals. And he has no self-examination today in his comments.”

“Well, Mr. President by our own words, you are heartless and soulless because you have been the propaganda chief of hatred here in the United States of America,” Gutierrez continued, growing emotional. “The president of the United States has to stop, has to stop igniting the flames of hatred and bigotry and division in this country.”

The gunman who killed at least 20 at a mall in El Paso, Texas on Saturday allegedly left behind a manifesto that echoed much of Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric, warning of a “Hispanic invasion” of immigrants replacing white Americans.

After comments from pro-Trump CNN contributor David Urban, Gutierrez went off on Trump once again:

“The president of the United States must stop inciting violence in America! He is the inciter in chief of the violence that we are living in in America. He has a huge platform and there was no self-examination of his own contribution. Stop calling people like me breeders! Stop calling people like me murderers! My mom and dad are great people. My children are great people. We came to America to contribute. Stop demonizing us! We love our neighbors and care for our neighbors, and have contributed to the great success and democracy of what is America. Stop using us as political pawns in your game of reelection.”

“This president will not act,” Gutierrez lamented of what he predicted will be inaction on gun control.

Watch above, via CNN.

