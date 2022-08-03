Former RNC Chair Says Latest Poll Shows Democrats Can Keep the House, Voters Have ‘Decoupled’ Biden From Congress

Former chairman of the Republican National Committee and MSNBC political analyst, Michael Steele, explained on Wednesday why he believes Democrats can hold onto the House of Representatives come November — a forecast deemed impossible a few months ago.

“You have this new Monmouth Poll, University Poll, showing 50% of Americans prefer Democrats controlling Congress versus 43% preferring Republicans being in charge,” Steele said, while guest-hosting Deadline: White House.

“Now, what’s important here is that, that’s a seven-point advantage for Democrats, which is up from June. Now, we saw how energizing the overturning of Roe versus Wade is among voters. But what do you think is behind this surge? Is it sustainable into the fall? How do you read what the polls are starting to tell us?” Steele asked.

Former GOP strategist Matthew Dowd responded, “So a great question. So this is what I think. And I took a real good look at the poll. So that poll, that same poll, that same pollster had Republicans up in May by four points. And so now Democrats are up by seven. That’s a 11-point swing over the course of two months, which usually only happens when you’re in the midst of a major scandal.”

“And I think, as I said before, it’s not only Roe, it’s January six and it’s guns, but Roe is driving it. As you look deeper in the poll and what’s motivating, what’s happening is Democrats now lead Republicans on motivation,” Dowd continued, noting the GOP had the enthusiasm advantage for the last year.

“And it’s not just what happened in Kansas,” Dowd added, alluding to the overwhelming rejection of an abortion rights roll back in the red state on Tuesday.

“Registration levels of potential Democratic voters across the country Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona have all risen starkly over the course of the last 60 days, two months,” he added.

“The other thing I want to mention about the poll that I find fascinating going to an earlier point is that Joe Biden’s approval rating didn’t change between May and July. So his approval rating was just as bad in May,” Dowd continued.

“It didn’t improve in July,” he noted, “And this is what I think the Democrats need to be smart on, is they, while voters have decoupled, what they’re vote is going to be in Congress from Joe Biden, Democrats need to decouple their messaging,” he argued.

“They don’t need to worry about talking great things that Joe Biden’s done to try to make Joe Biden appear better and all of that. They should let that go and just basically say we’re the ones that are going to protect your freedoms,” he argued.

Steele eventually jumped back in and said, “Matthew Dowd, just use the word of the day: ‘decoupled.’”

“Because that is why I believe the Democrats have a chance to hold the House in November. Okay, I put it on tape so it’s out there. You guys are going to blow me up, but it’s out there,” Steele said, concluding, “The voters are telling us something that all the smart pollsters aren’t paying attention to.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

