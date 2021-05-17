Former surgeon general Jerome Adams believes that while “the science is sound” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they’ve done an “abysmal” job of communicating with their new guidance allowing the rollback of mask-wearing.

Adams joined America’s Newsroom on Monday to offer his reaction to Dr. Rochelle Walensky after the CDC director went on a Sunday show media tour to defend the new changes in masking policy. Adams touted the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines as he said that “the CDC made the right play call, but they fumbled the ball at the one-yard line.”

“The communication was quite frankly abysmal on this,” he continued. “I heard from public health officials and I used to run a state health department. My buddies all called me up and said ‘oh my gosh what’s going on here?’ We were completely blindsided by this. There was no nuance and you’ve got whiplash from last week to this week. So there needs to be some improvement in communication, but the science is sound.”

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer followed up by asking if this mask confusion and CDC criticisms were similar to what Adams saw when he worked for the Trump administration. Adams answered by recalling that the CDC did poorly at communicating with state and local officials during the Ebola crisis years ago, and “it’s frustrating to me to see it continue to happen under this administration.”

Adams acknowledged the ongoing dilemma around mask mandates — as private businesses have to decide whether to keep them in place or leave that decision up to the general public.

