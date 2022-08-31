Former Tampa Coach Bruce Arians Thinks Tom Brady Would Be a Terrible Head Coach: ‘Way Too Demanding’

Bruce Arians the former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers admitted that he doesn’t see coaching potential in Tom Brady.

Speaking with the guys of Pardon My Take on the Wednesday installment of the show, Arians said Brady was too demanding.

“When he’s at practice, it’s a different level, you know?” Arians said. “He’s very demanding and everybody’s going full speed, doing everything right. You know?”

Arians listed an example of how, although demanding, Brady could be a pivotal part to the team.

“Like I’m coaching a young receiver. ‘Hey, pump your arms, come outta your break. You’re slowing down. The ball’s gonna be out in front of you.’ He does it again. So Tom throws him the ball. ‘Hey man, you gotta pump your arms. I’m throwing the ball out in front of you.’ Next time the kid does this. I say, ‘Can you go tell this guy to do this? Cause he gonna listen to you. He ain’t listen to me.’ So that’s what beauty of having him.”

The conversation then pivoted to Brady’s coaching potential.

“So you think Tom would be probably a pretty good head coach then if he wanted to get into coaching?” cohost Eric Sollenberger asked.

“No,” Arians replied.

“Really,” cohost Big Cat replied.

“He’d be way too demanding. It’s like working for Peyton (Manning), I mean they’re workaholics, man. They’re a workaholics,” Arians concluded.

This interview comes just months after Arians admitted that if Brady had never come out of retirement, he would have stayed as head coach of the Buccaneers.

Rumors of Arians and Brady’s strained relationship swirled after the Buccaneers lost the 2022 playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Outkick, Brady may have played a part in Arians’ early retirement. Upon Brady accepting a deal with Tampa Bay to come out of retirement, Arians was moved from the head coaching position to a front-office role.

Brady has repeatedly denied any bad blood between the two.

“He and I have a great relationship and I think that’s part of the reason why I chose here was because of Bruce. He and I have been incredible communication and he knows how I feel about him and that’s the most important thing, and I know how he feels about me.”

Listen above via Pardon My Take.

