Former Top DOJ Official Says It Looks Feds Are ‘Moving… to Indict Trump For Jan. 6’

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Special Counsel Jack Smith’s actions strongly suggest he is preparing another indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was indicted earlier this month on 37 federal counts stemming from his retention of government material upon leaving office. Smith alleges that Trump willfully kept classified documents and obstructed efforts to recover them. The ex-president pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Separately, Smith is probing Trump’s actions on and around Jan. 6, 2021, where a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a vain attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was the culmination of Trump’s lies about the contest being stolen from him and many of his supporters believing them.

On Tuesday’s edition of The ReidOut, Joy Reid asked Katyal for his assessment of where that investigation stands. In particular, she cited reporting from Monday that five or six Secret Service agents were questioned by a grand jury in the probe.

“You’ve also got Donald Trump’s Secret Service agents – at least half a dozen of them – being interviewed,” she noted. “You seem to have movement on fake electors, that there’s been a lot of moment there in terms of what it looks like Jack Smith potentially building a case there as well.”

Reid then stated Smith seems to be in a position to prosecute three or four cases against Trump.

Katyal responded by stating that signs indicate yet another indictment is coming down the pike.

“Exactly,” he replied. “If this were a TV show, we’re like only in season two of what’s likely to be a five or six-season special at this point. Jack Smith is certainly moving – it looks to me – to indict Trump for Jan 6. The Secret Service, bringing them in to testify before the grand jury, is an extraordinary step.”

