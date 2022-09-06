Former Top Trump Aide Agrees With Biden: Trump is Semi-Fascist, But Most of His Supporters Are Not

Former Trump White House communications director turned View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump practices, as President Joe Biden has alleged, “semi-fascism” – but Trump’s supporters don’t.

During Biden’s speech on Thursday night, the president went after Trumpism in the GOP.

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” he said during his speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden remarked that “the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country. These are hard things. But I’m an American president, not a president of red America or blue America, but of all America.”

Biden clarified the following day that he does not “consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country.”

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump blasted Biden’s speech, which came days after he described Trumpism as “semi-fascism.”

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president. Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state,” he said. “You’re all enemies of the state. He’s the enemy of the state if you want to know the truth.”

During The View’s Season 26 premiere, Griffin said while she “agreed with the substance of his speech about democracy,” she took “a little bit of issue with him broadly applying the term semi-fascists to Republicans.”

“To MAGA Republicans,” Griffin clarified after co-host Joy Behar insisted Biden was specifically going after the MAGA base of the GOP, not the Republican Party overall.

Griffin added she believes Trump is indeed “semi-fascist.”

“I think Donald Trump is. I think the vast majority of his supporters are not,” she said. “I think they are good people who want an economy that works for them. Who saw more money in their paycheck under Donald Trump. And my fear is this: I think Biden wants to be a uniter, but I don’t think that speech was uniting.”

Watch above via ABC.

