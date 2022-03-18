Former Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Asks, ‘Why Doesn’t Biden Ever Just Come Out and Criticize Putin?’

Fox Business host and former Trump administration official Larry Kudlow dinged President Joe Biden for allegedly not being critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking with Fox News weekend host Mark Levin, Kudlow asked his guest about “crazy Putin.”

“He’s an international war criminal,” Kudlow noted. “Why is it, Mark – you and I both worked in the Reagan administration – I never hear Biden attack Putin rhetorically? I mean, it took a Fox reporter… to squeeze it out of him. Yeah, ok, he finally said he’s a war criminal. Why doesn’t Biden ever just come out and criticize Putin and his system and his war criminality the way Reagan did to various communist leaders?”

In addition to serving under Ronald Reagan, Kudlow was also Director of the National Economic Council under former President Donald Trump. Quite famously, Trump generally avoided criticizing Putin and even heaped praise on him at times. During a joint presser with Putin in Helsinki in 2018, Trump sided with the Russian president, who denied to Trump that Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, despite the conclusions of Trump’s own intelligence officials.

“President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be,” Trump stated.

Last month as Russia’s military was amassing along the border with Ukraine ahead of its invasion, Trump praised Putin, calling him “smart.”

“I mean, he’s taking over a country for two dollars-worth of sanctions,” he told attendees at a gathering at Mar-a-Lago.

Levin, a fervent Trump supporter, responded to Kudlow’s question about why Biden supposedly refrains from criticizing Putin.

“Two reasons and I’m serious: number one, he’s a dumb guy, and number two, he’s a coward,” said Levin.

