Former Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Calls on Him to ‘Put His Own Candidate Ambitions Aside’ and Delay a Presidential Bid

Fox Business Network host and former Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said his ex-boss should hold off on announcing a presidential bid.

Last week, former President Donald Trump teased “a very big announcement” set for Nov. 15. Most observers believe he will announce a third run for president.

Some Republicans are concerned about the timing, particularly in light of next month’s U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia. That race, between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R), may determine the balance of power in the Senate. Moreover, Republicans underperformed in Tuesday’s midterm elections, raising the possibility that Trump is a detriment to the GOP.

A Trump presidential announcement before the runoff could conceivably affect voter sentiment and hurt Walker in a state Joe Biden won in 2020.

On Friday, Kudlow told Brian Kilmeade he wants Trump to wait before making any such declaration.

“I would like to see my former boss put his own candidate ambitions aside for a month,” he said. “I think that would be helpful. And I’d like to see him open up some of his own PAC money to help Herschel Walker.”

He added, “I’m not saying he shouldn’t run. I’m just saying, wait. Put some money into Herschel Walker. I believe people would like that. I think it would help.”

“It will be huge,” Kilmeade replied. “And probably after a series of ill-timed Truth Social posts, he should let it calm down.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com