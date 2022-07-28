Former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Questioned By NBC News Reporter as He Arrives to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee

Mick Mulvaney, former President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff, was questioned by an NBC News reporter on his way to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on a day that saw additional revelations about the process of the committee’s ongoing investigation.

“NBC News had the only camera there to ask about his appearance” before the committee, catching Mulvaney shortly before 3:00 pm ET, reported Chris Jansing, guest anchoring for Katy Tur Thursday afternoon. Mulvaney had resigned after the Jan. 6 riot, Jansing noted, before playing a video of the encounter with him as he got onto an elevator:

REPORTER: What are you planning to tell the committee today? MULVANEY: The truth. How about that for a start? REPORTER: Were you asked to come in, or did you volunteer to come in? MULVANEY: I was asked to come in. REPORTER: Subpoena or no? MULVANEY: Honestly, just asked to come in.

During MSNBC’s next hour, Hallie Jackson brought on Capitol Hill correspondent Allie Raffa and Justice Department correspondent Ryan J. Reilly to discuss Mulvaney’s testimony and related issues.

Raffa reported that Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) had originally said that the committee was willing to share the evidence they had gathered with the Department of Justice, but it was a burden on his staff and would have to wait, but he was now changing his tune. “Now you see them saying there is a path, a working path between the committee and the Justice Department,” she said, “likely because the committee’s work is extending further and longer than originally expected.”

The latest plans were for the committee to take a month-long break and come back in September, at which time they would release an interim report.

Mulvaney’s appearance was “sort of a surprise,” added Raffa, but had been “hinted at” by committee members on various Sunday news shows last weekend. The committee wanted to speak to him and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who took Mulvaney’s call resigning his office on the night of Jan. 6, and who was also reportedly part of the conversations that White House officials had considering removing Trump from the presidency under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

Watch the video clips above, via MSNBC.

