Former Trump Comms Director Alyssa Farah Griffin Blasts GOP as ‘Out of Step’ With America on Marriage Equality

The View co-host and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin blasted the GOP as “out of step” with America on marriage equality.

Griffin’s remarks came one day after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. It codified federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

“One thing I just want to mention because this is a problem with my party. The left has been on the right side of this since Joe Biden famously came around quicker than Obama did in 2012,” she said on Wednesday’s show, referring to Biden, then as vice president, expressing support for gay marriage during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“My generation, 100 percent we are the generation of marriage equality. It is looking backward. I remember in 2015 going with a bunch of Republican Capitol Hill staffers to the steps of the Supreme Court to celebrate when Obergefell came down,” continued Griffin, referring to the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage throughout the entire United States.

Griffin went on to say, “And that’s where we all are. It’s these old people in my party. I don’t mean that in an ageist way. It’s people who are out of step with the culture and the times, and they don’t realize — we only want to know a society of equality.”

Watch above via ABC.

