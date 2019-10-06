Former Trump Diplomat Tells MSNBC State Department Allows Political Donors to ‘Play a Diplomat’

A former ambassador under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump criticized the current system of appointing diplomats and criticized an ambassador involved in the Ukraine controversy.

Former Amb. James Meville told David Gura on Up with David Gura Sunday that “it seems to me what is going on is rather familiar. I have seen it in other countries, particularly in the Russian Federation where this fog of lies that comes from the very top just keeps citizens confused as to what the truth is and whether there is any truth.”

“In fact, it is the truth that is the fundamental element that we need to keep our eyes on,” he continued. Melville resigned in protest from the Trump administration due his comments attacking European allies.

“When you look at those assistant secretaries of state, there were I think seven vacancies and only one who is not a political appointee in those positions,” Gura noted.

Melville mentioned how in American history people were once able to buy their way into high-ranking military positions.

“But sadly that isn’t the case with diplomacy where, you know, for a million dollars contributed to the president’s inauguration, you could be the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and play a diplomat in a very destructive way to our national interests,” Melville said.

Gura noted that Melville was referring to Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a Trump donor who is now heavily entangled in the Ukraine controversy via his diplomat role.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com