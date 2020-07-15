Former Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Slams Mask Mandates, Says He Doesn’t Wear One ‘All That Often’

Republican congressional nominee and former physician to the president Dr. Ronny Jackson called mask-wearing a “personal choice” as he smacked down the idea that Americans should be required to wear them in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Jackson spoke to Fox & Friends on Wednesday in order to talk about his primary victory in Texas’ 13th congressional district. As part of the interview, Jackson was asked to respond first to Texas Governor Greg Abbott calling on state residents to wear a mask, then CDC Director Robert Redfield who said nationwide mask-wearing would greatly improve America’s control over the pandemic.

“I think that wearing a mask is a personal choice, and I don’t particularly want my government telling me that I have to wear a mask. And so I think that’s a choice that I can make,” Jackson said. “I think you have to look at your personal circumstances and look at your surroundings and decide if that’s right for you. I’m a firm believer that that is a personal choice. I encourage people, if they want to wear a mask, wear a mask, but I don’t wear a mask all that often to be honest with you.”

Brian Kilmeade closed out the interview by remarking that “there would be a lot less confusion” if medical professionals would get on the same page with masks, though he did not seem to put the onus on Jackson for contradicting Abbott and Redfield.

Back in 2018, Trump tapped Jackson to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, but the nomination was capsized by allegations that Jackson drank on the job and over-prescribed medication. Trump has spoken positively of Jackson in spite of the controversy, and he cheered his ex-doc’s win on Twitter:

Congratulations to @RonnyJackson4TX on a big win against a tough and really good opponent. Ronny will be a fantastic Congressman – Will represent the wonderful people of the Great State of Texas, and the USA, very well. Proud of you Ronny!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

