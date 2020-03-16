Former White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman Kevin Hassett shocked CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Monday by offering an extremely dismal view of the financial markets as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll.

As Harlow spoke to Hassett about how the stock market is once again on the rocks, he said America is looking at “a very terrible second quarter,” but he didn’t stop there.

“I think the odds of a global recession are close to 100 percent right now…We just ran the numbers carefully over the weekend, and we think second quarter will be about minus 5 percent, and we think the jobs number in early April might be as much as minus a million or so because nobody is going to get hired next week. You’re going to have one really bad quarter. If you’re going to have a recession, you’re going to have two bad quarters, and I think that’s going to depend on whether we get ahead of the curve on the coronavirus, and that’s a big unknown right now.”

Watch above, via CNN.

