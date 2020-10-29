Former Trump FDA Chief Says He’s Skipping Thanksgiving This Year Due to Pandemic

The former head of the Food and Drug Administration under the Trump administration announced that he would be skipping Thanksgiving this year due to concerns over Covid-19. Dr. Scott Gottlieb appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday morning and shared his holiday concerns with host Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Sorkin asked his guest about a theoretical big family Thanksgiving dinner in which “we put 15 people around a table,” asking if that will be a problem and what the Gottlieb family plans to do for the third Thursday in November.

“Well look, I’m going to forego Thanksgiving this year,” Gottlieb replied. “I’m not going to be bringing together a large group of people and risking older individuals who we have, so far, been able to protect.”

The good news? “This is really sort of the last stage of the acute phase of this,” Dr. Gottlieb added. “2021 is going to look a lot better,” he continued, saying that he thinks we’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving in 2021. “We need to get through the next couple of months. This is the hardest point in this pandemic right now.”

Dr. Gottlieb has frequently provided a voice of well-informed caution, which has even more weight due to his recent position within the Trump administration. He has warned that the fate of the U.S. economy depends on controlling the coronavirus and predicted that Covid-19 deaths could reach as high as 300,00 by years end. The number of Covid-related fatalities in the United States is nearly 230,000.

