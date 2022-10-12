Former US Attorney on MSNBC Says Alex Jones Verdict is Permanent Financial Ruin: ‘Broke Now for The Rest of His Life’

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman predicted InfoWars founder Alex Jones will be “basically broke” for the rest of his days thanks to a shocking verdict awarding nearly $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook families, who sued Jones for defamation.

The controversial conspiracy theorist suggested after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that it may have been staged. Family members testified they were harassed after these unfounded claims. One father even said his child’s grave was desecrated. Jones has since walked back his original claim and said he believes the shooting occurred.

A Connecticut jury decided on Wednesday to award family members a whopping $965 million, money Jones insisted in real time on his show that he does not have.

Appearing on Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Litman said the staggering figure will ensure that Jones never escapes this controversy.

“It’s an old sorry tale, one thing to get a verdict and another thing to chase it,” the legal expert said when asked how families could ensure they get compensated. “You can attach his assets. I’m sure there will be subsequent litigation where we’ll say bankruptcy and they will get forensic investigators and they will say he doesn’t have it.”

While Jones can claim he doesn’t have the money and guilty defendants often “squirm out” of financial verdicts, Litman said families can target Jones’ assets and make him “basically broke.”

“Even if he’s able to bob and weave some, I just don’t see how he winds up anything but basically broke now for the rest of his life,” he said.

The former U.S. attorney added that plaintiffs could potentially take everything Jones has.

“If he doesn’t have enough, everything he does have goes to them,” Litman said.

Jones reacted to the verdict in real time, comparing the situation to “hell.”

“This must be what Hell’s like, they just read out the damages,” he said. “Even though you don’t got the money.”

Watch above via MSNBC

