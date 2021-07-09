Former WH Ethics Chief Blasts Biden Admin Over Hunter’s Art: ‘They Have Outsourced Government Ethics to an Art Dealer’

By Josh FeldmanJul 9th, 2021, 3:55 pm
 

Walter Shaub, who served as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics under Barack Obama and Donald Trump, hit the Biden administration for new reporting about Hunter Biden’s artwork.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that White House officials “helped craft an agreement” for President Joe Biden’s son to sell his artwork where buyers “will be kept confidential from even the artist himself.”

Shaub has been highly critical of serious ethical issues in the Trump administration, and more recently has called out Biden for not imposing tighter ethical standards. He recently lambasted the Biden administration for hiring children of the president’s top aides.

He hit the Biden administration again following the Post report:

Shaub himself told the Post, “Because we don’t know who is paying for this art and we don’t know for sure that [Hunter Biden] knows, we have no way of monitoring whether people are buying access to the White House.”

In a lengthy Twitter thread on government ethics on Thursday night, Shaub expressed frustration that there has been no sweeping ethics reform he believes is sorely needed after the Trump era. In the meantime, he argued, the bar needs to be higher than where Trump set it.

Shaub continued Friday to say the White House is just asking for people’s “blind trust”:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned during Friday’s briefing about the Post report, and said, “A system has been established that allows Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards.”

Shaub joined CNN after that briefing Friday and said, “They have outsourced government ethics to an art dealer.”

He responded directly to Psaki by saying, “She mentioned industry standards. It’s an industry that’s notorious for money laundering. There’s no standards in that industry, and the idea that they’re going to flag any overly-priced offers, well, this is art that hasn’t even been juried into a community art sale. How are they going to decide what’s unreasonable when they’ve already priced it in the range of $75,000 to $500,000 for a first outing? This is just preposterous and very disappointing.”

Shaub told Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell the White House has ensured that “there’s nothing that we can do to monitor to make sure that Hunter Biden or anyone in the White House doesn’t find out that the dealer keeps his or her promise, that the buyers don’t call the white house, ask for a meeting and say, ‘Hey, I just bought the president’s son’s art for $500,000.'”

He argued that even if people trust Biden because he’s not Trump, the next president could have “the character of a Donald Trump” and this “would be a perfect mechanism for funneling bribes to that president.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac