Fox Anchor Asks Raffensperger Why He’s Putting Country ‘Into Jeopardy’ By Leaking Trump Call

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) about the decision to leak his call with President Donald Trump, accusing him of putting the United States “into jeopardy” with the move.

“It would sound to the casual observer that you’re getting very political in nature, in what appears to be an attack on the president,” Smith told Raffensperger in their interview Tuesday. She asked why the official leaked a private call with the president.

Raffensperger replied that Trump spreading misinformation about the call and the election justified releasing the call, which the president had already spoken about publicly.

“You have gone on the record saying that you believe that your numbers will be supported in the court of law,” Smith followed up. “So why did you go the avenue of leaking a phone call with the president. I mean, don’t you worry about the precedent that sets?”

Raffensperger pointed out that Trump actually broke news of the call in a Sunday tweet, falsely claiming that the elections chief was “unwilling, or unable” to answer questions regarding the election.

“Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out,” Raffensperger wrote on Twitter before the call was reported by the Washington Post.

The audio of the call revealed Trump attempting to browbeat the Georgia official into finding a way to flip his state from Joe Biden to Trump. At one point, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overcome Biden’s lead.

“But the question is why not let it play out in court?” Smith pushed back after Raffensperger explained the danger of Trump’s false comments, as well as the incredibly vast reach of his Twitter account.

“Why put into jeopardy our country by leaking a phone call of that nature and not just let your numbers and your facts play out in a court of law?” Smith asked.

“I don’t understand how the truth would ever jeopardize the country,” Raffensperger replied. “If we’re standing on the facts, we’re standing on the truth. And so we have the numbers here. If you want to come over here to our office, come on by.”

