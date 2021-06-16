Fox News host Harris Faulkner followed the post-summit press conference held by Vladimir Putin praising the Russian president for fielding questions for roughly 45 minutes and was quickly joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to mock President Joe Biden and his decision to no join his fellow world leader in a joint press conference.

“We saw that president of Russia answering more questions in front of the media longer than I can remember either the current president or his vice president combined,” Faulkner explained, perhaps forgetting that Biden’s first — and only — press conference to date lasted one hour and two minutes.

Picking up on a theme established earlier on Fox News, the Outnumbered panel assembled reacted to many of Putin’s outlandish claims on human rights and cyberattacks and instead chose to use Putin’s press event to criticize the sitting US President for not pushing back on Putin’s claims.

Former President Donald Trump did join Putin in joint press conferences but was not known to confront Putin during such occasions, and notoriously took Putin’s word on Russian meddling in the 2016 election over his own intelligence agencies. That was not called out at the time on Fox News, nor was it mentioned during the segment above, curiously, particularly given that Trump’s own Secretary of State was participating in the panel.

Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany noticed how Russian diplomats “brought up Black Lives Matter,” which, in her words, they used American “divisions in this country as a political wedge,” perhaps unaware of the raft of opinion programming on Fox News that does the very same thing. She then asked Pompeo about “this trend of bringing American division and using it as a cudgel on the world stage?”

Pompeo returned to the notion of propaganda and how effective the Russian leader is at it, again with a lack of self-awareness that his repeated criticizing President Biden as “weak” is doing the very same thing.

Watch above via Fox News.

