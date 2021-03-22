Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner interrupted her interview with former President Donald Trump with some breaking news: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced heavy criticism from Trump, just resigned.

Trump was pleased: “I’m not surprised. Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”

Seconds later, after listening to her producers in her earpiece, Faulkner issued an update: “Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize.”

“Oh, okay,” Trump said, chuckling. “Cross off that victory.”

“Let me clean up on aisle with my error, he has not resigned,” Faulkner reiterated.

A series of Sunday morning show appearances by Mayorkas spurred Trump to release a statement on Sunday night trashing the DHS secretary and the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump called Mayorkas’ appearances a “pathetic, clueless performance” by someone who was a “national disgrace” and “incapable of leading DHS.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

UPDATE: 2:56 p.m. EST: Fox News issued a statement on the mistaken reporting:

“The error stemmed from an audio issue in a virtual working environment. We corrected the mistake and continued on with the interview.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]