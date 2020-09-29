Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum threw out some speculation Tuesday that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign had “knowledge” of the New York Times story on President Donald Trump’s taxes before it was published.

On Outnumbered, Tuesday, as the panel discussed who the leaker of Trump’s taxes could be, MacCallum said, “We’ve seen plenty of disgruntled former folks on the Trump side and potentially — when you look back at lots of different stories that we’ve followed, including the Russian collusion — potentially other people even within the government who want that information to get out and may have leaked it.”

“I thought there was a curious word in that first story which referred to the data from the documents, so that suggests that some of these bottom line numbers, the $750 number, some of the information that they got, they didn’t have the actual documents or the forms themselves but they had the information or the numbers that was on the forms,” she continued, adding, “It’s a fine point, but it may be the difference because I’m pretty sure they said that they didn’t actually look at the actual forms.”

“To the larger issue of this tonight, I don’t think there are a lot of Trump supporters who are troubled by this story, and I don’t know how much traction it will have on the Biden side,” MacCallum declared.

MacCallum went on to float the possibility that Biden’s campaign could have somehow known about the story before its release, basing that speculation on the campaign’s quick commercial responding to the reporting.

“They did come out with some really glossy ads within hours of this story hitting — which I think raises some questions of its own as to whether or not they had knowledge about this story coming out — that show firefighters and teachers and the amount of taxes they pay,” the Fox News anchor noted, before concluding, “The president is obviously going to have to have a good answer for this tonight.”

Watch above via Fox News.

