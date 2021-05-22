Fox Biz Contributor Fact-Checks Fox News Host’s Suggestion Biden’s Proposed IRS Expansion is ‘Big Brother’-Style Intrusion

Fox Business contributor Adam Lashinsky fact-checked fill-in Cavuto host David Asman on a proposed IRS expansion by clarifying that the expansion is significantly less intrusive into people’s bank accounts than Asman suggested.

Asman framed the proposed expansion to his audience with a leading question, “Is this another move towards big brother governance in America?”

He continued by calling it an “Open door to look into all your money data,” even suggesting the IRS could find, “stuff that might reveal your political preferences.”

When Asman proposed that the IRS might be used to go after certain political views, Lashinsky pushed back.

“David, I’m as much of a civil libertarian as you and Steve are and you two are either purposely, or maybe you don’t know that you’re leaving out a key detail,” Lashinsky said. “It says that they want to look at, they want to look at aggregate outflows and inflows, so they want to provide a little more information to the IRS.”

Further clarifying he said that the IRS, “Already has the power to look further when it thinks there’s a problem.”

Asman pushed back saying, “But this be unlimited, Adam. This would give them an unlimited ability without any court order or anything, doesn’t that frighten you at all?”

Putting his foot down, Lashinsky said, “No one is suggesting unlimited prowling into my bank account ,which is what you’re speculating on.”

Asman accused Lashinsky of not having read over the proposal.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

