Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo agreed that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will only destabilize the stock market even more if his 2020 campaign has a chance to gather any more momentum.

Varney and Bartiromo used their Monday morning to address the chaos on Wall Street, where stock trading was briefly halted as coronavirus fears and oil price uncertainty caused the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 and other indexes to experience major drops. At one point, Varney pivoted from economics to politics in order to discuss what could happen on Tuesday when Sanders and Joe Biden have their next face-off in the Michigan primary.

“I think Bernie will lose,” Varney predicted. “I think Joe Biden, he’s got the momentum and I think the market will like that. The very hint, if Bernie does well, I think the market has another problem on its hands.”

“Absolutely,” Bartiromo agreed. “If you want to see this market taken out even more than today, have a victory for Bernie Sanders. That’ll really kill any expectation of a comeback here, for sure.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Fox Business has connected Sanders’ political movement to an economic downturn. When the Vermont senator won the Nevada caucus, Charles Payne said there was “absolutely no doubt” at the time that a nosedive for the Dow could be attributed to Sanders.

