Fox Business Anchor Breaks Down While Recounting How Family ‘Risked Everything’ to Buy Alabama Farm in 1951

Fox Business anchor Charles Payne broke down in tears while recounting the financial risk his family took when they purchased a farm in the South.

During Payne’s Thursday town hall, Maintaining Unstoppable Prosperity, the host told viewers not to be afraid of taking financial risks when investing in the market. To emphasize his point, Payne read the deed and described everything his grandparents gave up for the 60 acres of land they purchased in Alabama in 1951.

Payne mentioned that a family member finally tracked down the deed to his grandparent’s farm, noting they were “a Black family that saved up everything.”

“I got to share some of this with you because it is so powerful for anyone out there that thinks buying Amazon is a great risk. They gave everything they have for the property,” Payne said before reading the deed.

“It says, ‘we do here by grant bargain and sell and convey unto the to the seller to describe personal property and crops which are owned by us freely. One red horse mule named, Red. One gray horse mule named, Jack. One two horse wagon, one hay mover, one hay press, nine head of mixed cattle, a cell hog, some wagons, mowers, presses,” the host added as his voice began to crack.

“My grandparents gave everything. Everything they had. They worked their ass off for years, and they gave it all for 60 acres to have their own. That’s a risk, folks. That’s risk,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

