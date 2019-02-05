Fox Business Guest Says Ocasio-Cortez Has Been ‘Assimilating’ America to ‘Latin American Values’

Fox Business regular Peter Morici went after Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday by accusing her of “assimilating” Americans to “Latin American values.”

In a panel discussion with Varney & Co., Morici started things off by expressing his skepticism for Ocasio-Cortez’s various policy ideas — particularly her call for a “Green New Deal.” Morici accused Ocasio-Cortez of “willful and malicious ignorance” and demanded that the left be called out for using climate change “demagoguery” as a vehicle for socialism.

“They can’t take away all your money and accomplish this, but they will,” Morici said. “That’s what this is about.”

As Stuart Varney noted that the proposed Green New Deal will be politically relevant in the coming years, Morici continued to say that Democrats are “a party that no longer believes core American values.”

“Basically what you have in Ocasio-Cortez are Latin American values,” Morici said. “Instead of us assimilating them, they are assimilating us, and they want to bring the kind of socialism that destroyed Venezuela and frankly Mexico here…It isn’t that we’re going to become Venezuela, but we could easily become Mexico, and you won’t be able to go outside your door without getting shot.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com