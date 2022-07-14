Fox Business Host Larry Kudlow Claims He’s Writing a Budget for Republicans to Pass If They Retake the House: ‘Less Government Benefits’

Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow said he’s working on a federal budget for Republicans to pass in the event they retake the House after this year’s midterm elections.

Kudlow, who left CNBC in 2018 to join the Trump administration, has been a Fox Business host since February 2021. However, his interest in attempting to influence the public sector does not seem to have waned.

During Thursday’s edition of Kudlow, the host praised Ronald Reagan’s “bipartisan” budgets and revealed he and other conservatives are crafting a similar spending proposal for the GOP.

“Reagan cut domestic spending and raised defense spending,” Kudlow noted to guest Brian Kilmeade. “And he cut taxes.”

“What is it – 49% of the country is receiving some type of social spending?” Kilmeade stated. “If you’re gonna cut government spending what are you getting now that you’re gonna be able to live without?”

“That test is going to come because a bunch of us are cooking up a balanced budget proposal when the Republicans take the Congress,” Kudlow responded. “So that test is going to come.”

He added he’s not sure if his budget will be bipartisan and disclosed others devising the plan, including former Trump official Russell Vought and conservative writer Stephen Moore.

“I will give you lower taxes in return for less government benefits,” Kudlow told Kilmeade. “That’s a trade that can work.”

While observers generally believe Republicans will retake the House after the midterms, the fate of the Democratic-controlled Senate is less clear. Regardless, a Democrat will be in the White House and would be unlikely to sign any spending bill written by a former Trump and Reagan official.

Watch above via Fox News.

