Fox Business contributor Charles Payne told anchor David Asman that President Donald Trump will not get reelected if he keeps talking about bailouts for industries affected by the coronavirus, Wednesday.

“I just want to talk about bailouts for a second though because on one hand I understand economic stimulus and how important it is when you see we are just about at session lows on the market. On the other hand, we don’t want bailouts to keep going on and on for too long, right?” questioned Asman.

“I don’t know,” replied Payne. “I’m going to have to say that if I’m President Trump I’m gonna probably skip the traditional Republican playbook because I won’t get reelected if I go by that.”

“I think when Mnuchin helped this market go down a lot today by equivocating, ‘It’s not a bailout. We’re going to help but we’re not bailing out…’ You know, if the administration gets stuck on that, David, I hate to say that I know all the traditional Republicans, the fiscally-conservative Republicans who don’t like the word bailout, they’re going to miss out,” he continued. “President Trump will not be reelected if he harps on certain things not being bailouts or not.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

