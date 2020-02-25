Fox Business Hosts Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo Torch CNN: It Wasn’t a ‘Propaganda Machine’ When We Worked There

CNN alums Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo delivered some harsh criticism of their former employer Tuesday.

Speaking on Mornings With Maria, Varney noted that President Donald Trump called CNN “a disgrace to broadcasting” during remarks Tuesday in India.

“I happen to agree with that, by the way,” Varney said. “Even though CNN is my alma mater.”

The Varney & Co. host then asked his colleague, “How about you?”

“Stu, you and I worked at CNN when it was a completely different CNN,” Bartiromo said. “It was Ted Turner’s CNN. It was an entrepreneurial CNN. It was a CNN that was innovating and doing different things. First broadcaster to report the news as it was actually happening, right? With the first Gulf war.”

“We were not a propaganda machine,” Varney said.

“Right,” Bartiromo replied, in agreement.

“But CNN is nowadays,” Varney concluded.

“Yeah,” Bartiromo said.

Bartiromo spent five years at CNN, predominantly working for another current Fox Business colleague — Lou Dobbs in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Varney was at CNN for two decades through the ’80s and ’90s. Both — who, in the Trump era, have faced their own accusations of peddling propaganda — have become fierce critics of their former employer.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

