Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow Says NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Won With ‘A Republican Message’

Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow, who served as National Economic Council director during the Trump administration, had some words of praise for New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Wednesday.

As Kudlow talked about the bad night for Democrats in Virginia, he told Sandra Smith and Bill Hemmer, “I’m going to make a prediction.”

He said he had lunch with Adams last Friday and noted how the next mayor “was a registered Republican at one point.”

“I’m going to make the case that he is the Republican in the race. He ran for the cops, for school choice, against taxes, and against the socialists in the Democratic party,” Kudlow said. “That is a Republican message?”

He even suggested Adams could create a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, businesses, parents, and cops to “rewrite” the city.

He’s challenging his national party. He basically ran against his national party’s socialist woke-ism. He just ran against it.”

“I’m telling you, here is this African-American, Democrat borough president in Brooklyn.”

Adams easily beat Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s mayoral race after a wild primary earlier this year, facing off against candidates like Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang.

You can watch Kudlow’s comments above, via Fox Business.

