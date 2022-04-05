Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Larry Kudlow praised Elon Musk as they discussed how the Tesla CEO will become a free-speech champion now that he’s a Twitter shareholder.

Kudlow joined Varney on his show Tuesday to talk about Musk being invited to join Twitter’s board of directors after purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform. Even though Musk cannot own more than 14.9 percent of the company, the purchase makes Musk Twitter’s largest shareholder, and he promised “significant improvements” were on the way.

Musk was openly critical of Twitter ahead of his purchase, which has prompted conversations about whether Musk is going to expand Twitter’s allowances for free speech. When Varney brought this up, Kudlow went all-in on calling Musk “a very interesting guy,” “a very brilliant guy,” and a free speech paragon.

“I think he’s going to change Twitter, which has suppressed all conservative thought,” Kudlow said. “I think Elon Musk is helping to save America from the Far Left. You know, he came out against Build Back Better. He came out strongly against Build Back Better, and also…Even though he’s the biggest electric car maker and seller, he said you know what? We need more natural gas and oil. We need to produce more. These are unselfish things that he’s doing in the name of common sense, free speech, and free markets. The guy’s a hero.”

Kudlow punctuated his arguments by groaning about how Twitter suppressed Hunter Biden’s “gigantic scandal” before the 2020 election, back when Kudlow was former President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council director. Varney seconded Kudlow’s praise for Musk by saying “he is a hero,” and “an example of how to use a great deal of money in the best possible way to help other industries and help America.”

The two continued to gush about how Musk is going to “revitalize” Twitter, but Kudlow took things up another notch by saying “He’s like a character out of the Gilded Age when you have all these brilliant entrepreneurs. The Carnegies, the Mellons, the Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers.”

“They created extraordinary things that made middle-class life better, and furthered the whole push of human knowledge and achievement,” he continued. “That’s what Elon Musk is.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

