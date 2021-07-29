Mark Steyn on Biden’s Claim He Drove an 18-Wheeler: ‘It Used to Be a 23-Wheeler But Corn Pop Stole Five of the Wheels’

Fox News guest-host Mark Steyn doled out a heaping helping of mockery to President Joe Biden for his long and well documented history of embellishing and lying about his accomplishments and experiences. Biden visited a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania on Thursday and at one point he was recorded as saying, “I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man.”

When asked about the claim, the White House cited an article in a Delaware newspaper from 1973 indicating he once rode in an 18-wheeler.

Steyn appeared with Tucker Carlson later that night ready to deliver a fairly long bit. Carlson had played several clips of Biden telling tall tales and other questionable stories. These included Biden’s claims that he worked in a coal mine, was arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison on Robben Island, and faced off with a blade-wielding gang leader named Corn Pop in the 1960s.

Steyn went off:

None of us has the skillset that Joe Biden has. And I utterly deplore your skepticism about this. He in fact, when he went to rescue Nelson Riddle – spring him from prison – he was driving an 18-wheeler to Robben Island. He didn’t realize he couldn’t get by road to Robben Island. He thought it was by like, Rhode Island where you can go by road. So he was driving an 18-wheeler. It used to be a 23-wheeler, but Corn Pop stole five of the wheels. It’s true that he wasn’t actually a miner, but he has sniffed the hair of a minor. I mean, we’re getting a little hung up on details here. When he said he was a fighter pilot–he said he was a fighter pilot in the Spanish-American War and you guys go bananas. But in fact he did once take a business class flight to Barcelona in 1978. So we’re getting a little too, I think, hung up on details here. He has a rich life, you know? So he’s driven a 23 wheeler. If he’s allowed to stay up late stays up late, he likes to watch Wheel of Fortune. That’s a wheeler. He’s not always allowed to. Sometimes he has to turn in after Murder, She Wrote. Sometimes he likes to watch the wainscoting channel and count the beadboard from left to right. He has a very rich life.

Steyn jokingly said that the Biden he just described is “the real Joe Biden, and this husk that they prop up in front of the camera is the one we should get rid of.”

Carlson ended the segment by telling Steyn, “Our cameraman is laughing, by the way.”

Watch above via Fox News.

