Fox Contributor Pours Cold Water On Accusation DOJ Is ‘Weaponized’ Against Trump: ‘It Is Helping Him!’

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall weighed in on whether or not the investigations into Donald Trump by the Justice Department are political on Tuesday. Marshall joined Bret Baier to react to the latest news that Special Counsel Jack Smith is likely to indict Trump again, this time over his role surrounding the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to stay in power.

Baier played a sound bite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from earlier in the day arguing the DOJ was “weaponized” against Trump.

“President Trump went up in the polls and was actually surpassing President Biden for reelection. So what do they do now? Weaponized government to go after their number one opponent. The American public is tired of this. They want to see equal justice. And the idea that they utilize this to go after those who politically disagree with them is wrong,” McCarthy said in the clip.

Baier then asked Marshall for her take on McCarthy’s comments.

“Well, I think equal justice means that nobody’s above the law, even if you’re a former president, even if you’re running for office,” she began, adding:

I think if this was political, they wouldn’t be doing it because it is helping him! I mean, every single time there’s an indictment and there may be number three. I mean, the Justice Department is clearly covering their bases, but it would seem that that would come down. But can you ignore that you ask a former sitting vice president to send the votes back to the states on January 6th, can you ignore that you tried to strong-arm and coerce people in those streets, those states? And can you ignore that you tried to weaponize the, you know, the Department of Justice and FBI trying to get people on your team, if you will, to go down this rabbit hole of belief with Donald Trump.

After listing off some of Trump’s past behavior, Marshall repeated her central argument, saying, “It has helped him politically.

“And if Democrats and the Department of Justice and everybody want him to be the candidate, well, they wouldn’t do it either. So, I don’t believe it’s political.”

Baier pressed back, noting, “I don’t know, I heard the conspiracy theory out there, the Democrats are doing this to fire him up in the GOP primary and then face him in the general election.”

“I heard that the moon is made of cheese,” quipped Marshall in reply.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

