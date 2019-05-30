Fox & Friends Astounded and Confused by Robert Mueller’s Press Conference: ‘So Bizarre!’

By most objective measures, the press conference held by outgoing Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday was politically damaging to President Donald Trump, if only for his assertion that had he believed that the president had not committed a crime, they would have said as much. But we are not living in a time where political media outlets gain viewership by presenting objective points of view, which brings us to Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

The highest rated cable news morning show — and arguably most influential seeing as it also happens to be the commander in chief’s favorite show — appeared to be by turns confused, frustrated and at times angry with Mueller’s nine-minute presentation that appeared to only raise more questions than bring resolution.

There is a lot to unpack in the segment above, but a few highlights include co-host Ainsley Earhardt calling out the way that Mueller’s phrased his comment that he could not say that Trump did not commit a crime as “so bizarre.”

There is also Brian Kilmeade’s noting that, according to a Russian Oligarch that was interviewed by the Special Counsel’s office, Vladimir Putin himself complained that he could not get in touch with the Trump administration.

Then there was Pete Hegseth’s curious choice of describing the press event thusly: “the end of a fight when one guy takes one last kick, not because you won, just because you want to get one last in. And that feels like what Mueller tried to do yesterday. For no reason.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com