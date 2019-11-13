Fox & Friends enjoyed big ratings on Tuesday — so big that the morning show bested All In with Chris Hayes — one of MSNBC’s top primetime shows — in total viewers. All In came out on top in the demo.

The three-hour Fox News morning show averaged 2.09 million total viewers and 272,000 in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic. Chris Hayes’s show, on the eve of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings, drew 1.94 million total viewers and 281,000 in the demo.

Rachel Maddow placed her usual first for MSNBC, with 2.98 million overall and 491,000 in the demo. That left her in third place across cable news, however, with Tucker Carlson coming first and Sean Hannity placing second.

Tucker Carlson Tonight brought in 3.24 million overall and 492,000 in the demo. Hannity was right behind with 3.17 million overall and 490,000 in the demo.

