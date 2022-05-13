Fox & Friends Bids Jen Psaki Fond Farewell With Montage of ‘Doocy and Psaki Greatest Hits’

Fox News’ Fox & Friends honored White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s last day on the job on Friday with a compilation of the greatest hits between her and Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy during press briefings.

When asked by Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy if he will miss Psaki, his son said, “I think so, yes.”

“And it is the end of the era … because everywhere I’ve gone for the last year and a half I have people rolling down their car windows to say, ‘Hey, Peter, you have to ask Jen’ about X, Y or Z,” said Doocy. “She has never said ‘I’m not going to answer on that topic’ and that’s been a big help to everybody that’s watching right now. So we will miss that.”

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade noted Psaki gave more press conferences than the White House press secretaries under former President Donald Trump combined. After Friday’s press briefing, Psaki will have held 224 briefings, beating the 205 briefings held under Trump, according to CNN, citing White House Transition Project director Martha Joynt Kumar.

Doocy credited Psaki with doing more Q&As than President Joe Biden.

“There have been times that [the administration] have sent her out to give him cover and she’s done that very effectively if you are a White House official looking at this. So that ends today, we hope. And she has always called on Fox every briefing, more than 220 of them I think I saw somewhere. And we hope that continues under Karine Jean-Pierre.”

Fox & Friends then played a montage of clips of Doocy and Psaki’s interactions during briefings on issues ranging from masks to court packing to increases in prices nationwide to border security. Doocy called the compilation “great.”

Doocy also said that his time pressing Psaki made him “a better reporter.”

“When I would go in there with something that was not part of the White House talking point for the day, she would ask me every single time, ‘who was saying that about us?’ Or ‘where are you getting that from?’ And so I always had to have it ready right away,” he explained.

“I think that all that extra homework that I knew I had to do, because when I challenged her she would challenge me right back, probably has made me a better reporter,” said Doocy. “And so, I am grateful to her for that.”

