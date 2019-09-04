Fox & Friends gave Whoopi Goldberg props for opposing the idea of publicly naming everyone who will attend an upcoming fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

When The View returned from their summer hiatus on Tuesday, Goldberg condemned actors Debra Messing and Eric McCormack for saying they want a list of attendees appearing at a pro-Trump fundraiser in Beverly Hills. After the curvy couch aired Goldberg’s comparison between Trump donor lists and McCarthyism blacklists, Steve Doocy commended her by saying “she’s absolutely right.”

From there, Brian Kilmeade mused about conservative actors who might appear at the fundraiser but are worried of being boycotted for their politics.

“Some people out there would go ‘I don’t want someone who is going to be too politically oriented. I’m not going to show them support,’ even though guys like Robert De Niro don’t seem to care when they express their hatred for the president,” Kilmeade grumbled. “It’s just unbelievable the way they just target people because they’re supporting not an extreme candidate, the President of the United States.”

“You don’t want to discriminate because of the way someone voted,” said Ainsley Earhardt. “This is great country. We all have different views. We can all have a great debate. We don’t have to hate one another because we don’t like who they voted for.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

