Fox & Friends Diner Brings the Sunshine With Dire Warning on Climate: Nothing Matters if ‘We’re All Dead…’

A Fox & Friends diner interview went way off book Tuesday, as a restaurant patron issued a dire warning on climate change.

At a diner in Bethlehem, PA, Fox’s Todd Piro caught up with man he identified as Seth and his daughter, Kristen. And Kristen had some thoughts on the subject of climate change.

“When you’re talking to your friends about an issue, the number one issue that you guys focus on is climate change,” Piro said. “Why?”

Piro set Kristen up with a big fat pitch right down the heart of the plate. And Kristen knocked it right out of the park.

“Ultimately, the other issues are all solvable,” Kristen said. “But if the planet starts catching on fire and we’re all dead, it doesn’t do us any good to see how much money we can make.”

Now that is not a take you hear from a Fox & Friends diner every day…

Watch above, via Fox News.

