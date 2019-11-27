Fox & Friends visited a local diner the morning after President Donald Trump’s political rally in Florida on Tuesday night, and customer Ronnie Joseph revealed to host Pete Hegseth the reason he supports the president.

“For me, its really quite simple,” Joseph said. “It’s about family values, it’s about being a patriotic American.”

“It just comes down to being honest and truthful with who you are” Joseph continued, adding “that is what I value. Family values, honesty, integrity, character and that is everything that President Trump represents.”

It is not clear what family values Joseph is valuing here. President Trump is on his third marriage, his second came after he publicly acknowledged having an affair with Marla Maples while his first wife, Ivana Trump (who is the mother of his first three children) primarily raised his kids.

Trump has also been named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the campaign finance case that has his former attorney, Michael Cohen, serving time in federal prison for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels over an alleged extramarital affair. There are also countless allegations of sexual misconduct against the president and the notorious Access Hollywood tape in which Trump bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy.”

Hegseth did not challenge his subject’s curious championing of Trump’s family values, perhaps because he is ALSO on his third marriage. He recently got married to a Fox News executive producer with whom he is alleged to have had an extramarital affair despite having three young children at home with his second wife.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]