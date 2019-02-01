Fox & Friends’ Ed Henry: Why Did the Left Switch From Global Warming to Climate Change?

Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry mocked the science community’s terminology on man-made climate change, suggesting “the left” changes the language to subversively push the same agenda.

“Before it was global warming, then it was climate change, now maybe extreme weather?” Henry observed. “The left keeps rolling out new terms but pushing the same agenda change. Why do they keep shifting the language?”

However, climate change, which references the overall impact on of the planet as a result of human carbon emissions, is not the same thing as global warming, a term used to describe the increased temperature on the earth’s surface as one effect from climate change. In the 1970s, the term “inadvertent climate modification” was used to refer to the impact of increased carbon dioxide on the planet, but the science community shifted from that phrase after realizing the changes are no longer inadvertent since awareness of the effects had grown.

Radio host Mike Slater believes he has the real answer though, as he told Henry progressives are changing terms “because they are not winning the argument.”

“That’s what the left does when they don’t win the argument they change the words,” he added. “Alien, to illegal immigrants, to undocumented, and now Dreamers, right?”

“Who is against dreams?” Henry joked back, even though Dreamers and undocumented immigrants are two different terms.

“First it’s global warming, which is a hard sell when it’s 6 degrees outside, then it’s climate change so now anything can justify them taking more of your money for government control, but they now broaden it even more to extreme weather,” Slater continued. “There’s been extreme weather well before the combustible engine was invented.”

“So any time there’s bad weather, they’re gonna say, ‘ah-ha we are right!'” Henry added.

The term “climate change” was first suggested by pro-Republican advisor Frank Luntz who reportedly penned a memo to President George W. Bush that advised using the new term over the then, more threatening term, “global warming.”

So the answer to Henry’s question? It was the right who changed the language, and the left has just followed suit.

Watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com